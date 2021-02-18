Analysts Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after buying an additional 221,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 155.6% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 93,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 79,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 51,889 shares during the period.

NASDAQ WHF traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $293.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

