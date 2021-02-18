Analysts Anticipate The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Earnings of $7.41 Per Share

Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.92 and the lowest is $5.84. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings per share of $3.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $28.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.20 to $34.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $31.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.25 to $35.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.77.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.74. 2,308,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.81. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $314.98. The stock has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

