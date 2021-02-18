Analysts Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.46. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $29.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,024,268.70. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,529.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,253,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

