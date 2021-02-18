Analysts Anticipate Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Profound Medical posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Profound Medical.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Profound Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROF stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $24.81. 1,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,542. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.39 million, a P/E ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

