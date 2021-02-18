Analysts Anticipate Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.82 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will post $178.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.25 million and the highest is $182.20 million. Orion Group posted sales of $199.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $718.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $714.32 million to $721.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $678.16 million, with estimates ranging from $658.64 million to $700.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orion Group.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of ORN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. 202,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $177.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.26. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Orion Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,332,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,036 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 999,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 96,315 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 943,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 70,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

