Analysts Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.17). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aurora Cannabis.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.59 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after buying an additional 2,167,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 643,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 418,049 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 308,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 241,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACB traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 646,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,609,984. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.44.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

