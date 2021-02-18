Analysts Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Million

Brokerages expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will announce sales of $6.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.95 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $16.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $45.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.65 million to $45.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $50.98 million, with estimates ranging from $39.25 million to $62.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

AQST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

AQST stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.40. 921,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37. The company has a market cap of $181.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 407,332 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

