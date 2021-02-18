Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $164.67 and last traded at $161.90, with a volume of 13892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.78.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

