Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the January 14th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASYS. Benchmark upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, Director Robert F. King sold 30,200 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $207,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 54.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 829,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASYS opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 10.24. The firm has a market cap of $151.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.65. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $11.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Research analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

