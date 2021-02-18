AMS Capital Ltda Makes New Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,000. Square makes up approximately 1.8% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ithaka Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 157,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,373,718 shares of company stock worth $305,327,318 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $270.04. The stock had a trading volume of 51,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,232,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $121.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.35.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

