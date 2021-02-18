AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 5,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $411,195.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,301 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $564,800.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,523.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.13. 17,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.00. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.