AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99. AMMO has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
AMMO Company Profile
