Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP Sells $1,801,406.25 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $1,801,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,185.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Charles Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, John Charles Stone sold 28,125 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $428,906.25.

AMKR opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMKR. Citigroup raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Amkor Technology by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Amkor Technology by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

