Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 14th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Amesite in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Amesite at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Amesite Company Profile
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.