Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 14th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Amesite in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Amesite at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMST stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.94. Amesite has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

