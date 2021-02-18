America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $139.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.70. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $142.25. The company has a market cap of $926.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $191,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,233,091.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRMT shares. Stephens increased their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

