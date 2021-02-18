American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

AOUT has been the subject of a number of other reports. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. CL King started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $30.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

