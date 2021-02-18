American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $126.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AXP. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.46.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP opened at $128.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $1,091,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $872,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y grew its stake in American Express by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 10,975 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 52,150 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $124,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.