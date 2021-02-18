American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AEL stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,917. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

