American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AEL stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,917. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

