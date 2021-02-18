American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,435 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $91,696,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 71.1% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,653,000 after acquiring an additional 522,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 378.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after acquiring an additional 417,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after acquiring an additional 264,095 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power stock opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day moving average of $84.81. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

