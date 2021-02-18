American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives $94.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,545,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after buying an additional 155,371 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 212,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after buying an additional 58,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.49. 2,146,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,342. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

