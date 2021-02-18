Amen Darrell Van Sells 2,286 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 2,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $94,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,151.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amen Darrell Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HomeStreet alerts:

On Wednesday, February 17th, Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of HomeStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $397,130.80.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $915.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.98.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in HomeStreet by 405.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 70,605 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in HomeStreet by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in HomeStreet by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMST has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.