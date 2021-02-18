Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.7% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 49.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after buying an additional 189,453 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,595 shares of company stock worth $14,700,832 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,308.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,237.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3,203.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

