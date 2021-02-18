Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.49-4.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Altria Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE MO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 72,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,873,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

