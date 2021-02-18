Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2,573.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936,700 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.05% of Altria Group worth $39,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $278,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.73. The stock had a trading volume of 210,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,873,109. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $46.22. The company has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

