Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $596,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.59. 48,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,649. The firm has a market cap of $159.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

