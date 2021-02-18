Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,551 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,551 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,644,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 137,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 196,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.64. 108,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,031,810. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.72 and its 200-day moving average is $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $122.02 billion, a PE ratio of 135.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

