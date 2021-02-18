Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,321 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000. Shopify accounts for approximately 2.2% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $234,983,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,590,000 after acquiring an additional 207,910 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,881,000 after acquiring an additional 149,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 960.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,399,000 after acquiring an additional 115,447 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,232.24.

NYSE SHOP traded down $28.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,396.42. 34,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,412. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,221.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,075.27. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $170.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 881.91, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

