Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Mastercard accounts for 1.0% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 25.7% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $334.89. 42,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.44. The firm has a market cap of $333.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

