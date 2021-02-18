Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.06. 92,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,122,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.32. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

