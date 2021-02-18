Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Decreased by Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.8% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,118.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,878.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,685.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

