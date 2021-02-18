Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $1.78

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $310.01 million and approximately $120.11 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be bought for $1.78 or 0.00003413 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Token Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

Alpha Finance Lab Token Trading

Alpha Finance Lab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

