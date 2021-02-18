Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.50 and last traded at $34.60. 31,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 18,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

