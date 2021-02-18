Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research note released on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.50.

Shares of ALNY opened at $156.53 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $178.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,373 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

