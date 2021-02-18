Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.87.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point increased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

NYSE ADS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.59. 495,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,997. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $103.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

In other news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,489,000 after purchasing an additional 296,727 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,854,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,430,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,255,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,716,000 after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 888,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,320,000 after acquiring an additional 129,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

