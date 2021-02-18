Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $629.10 Million

Analysts predict that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will post $629.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $626.20 million to $632.00 million. Allegion posted sales of $674.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 122,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $109.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.74. Allegion has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $134.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

