Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.
ALLE stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.30. 828,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,994. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $134.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.12.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.
About Allegion
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
