Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

ALLE stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.30. 828,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,994. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $134.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

