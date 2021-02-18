Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 394.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $66,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $431,364. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 318.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

ABTX stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $752.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

