Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $10.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

