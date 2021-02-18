Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after acquiring an additional 636,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $263.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.