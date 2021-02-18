Alchemy Pay 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.52 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $15.75 million and $3.52 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.39 or 0.00329122 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.50 or 0.00155485 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00050677 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 81% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000686 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001208 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

