Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,550,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the January 14th total of 19,200,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

ACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

