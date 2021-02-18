Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $190.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $175.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALB. Argus boosted their target price on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Albemarle from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.38.

NYSE ALB opened at $157.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Albemarle by 14.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 9.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

