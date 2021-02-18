Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $16.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.39. The company had a trading volume of 210,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,979. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.11 and its 200 day moving average is $122.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.38.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

