Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,499,829 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $101.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.53 and a 200 day moving average of $107.08. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.22.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.