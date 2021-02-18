Ajo LP Sells 112,753 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ajo LP reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,828 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 112,753 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

Walmart stock opened at $147.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $416.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,415,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,858,495. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

