Ajo LP Reduces Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Ajo LP lessened its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 430,841 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 82.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 24,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $981,879.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,168.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $2,036,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,608,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,376 shares of company stock worth $9,996,108 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HALO opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 307.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

