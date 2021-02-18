Ajo LP Reduces Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ajo LP reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 882,010 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after buying an additional 221,533 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $3,498,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average of $90.89. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $98.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

