Ajo LP Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Ajo LP acquired a new stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.17% of AMC Networks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,605,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 915,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after buying an additional 66,751 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 776,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after buying an additional 141,866 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after buying an additional 31,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 511,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after buying an additional 31,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMCX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.62.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

