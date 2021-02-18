Ajo LP Lowers Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Ajo LP lessened its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,941 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Graham during the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Graham during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graham during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Graham during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GHC opened at $603.69 on Thursday. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $267.89 and a 52 week high of $617.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $565.66 and a 200 day moving average of $465.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $38,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.57, for a total transaction of $2,051,974.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,175.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,620 shares of company stock worth $13,885,384 in the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

