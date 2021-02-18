Ajo LP Lowers Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Ajo LP cut its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,263 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $3.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.81%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMF. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

